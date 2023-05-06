FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.34, but opened at $223.15. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $223.61, with a volume of 32,800 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 46.02%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

