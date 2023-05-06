Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $109.05

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.05 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.26). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.30), with a volume of 315,147 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.80. The stock has a market cap of £63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.