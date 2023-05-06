FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Thursday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.99. 76,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 434,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2,953.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

