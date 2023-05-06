Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fox Factory by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

