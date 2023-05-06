Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 11,880 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.8 %

JELD opened at $12.23 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

