Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Celanese Trading Up 4.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.