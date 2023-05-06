Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

