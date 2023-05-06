Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nutanix by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

