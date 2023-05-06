Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

