Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 21,735 N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other N-able news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $667,210. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

N-able Trading Up 1.0 %

NABL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68 and a beta of 0.48. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.59 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

