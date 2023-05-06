Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,675 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

