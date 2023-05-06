Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,675 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Stock Up 0.6 %
LITE stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
