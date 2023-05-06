Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,067 shares of company stock worth $613,365 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACRS stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $634.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.