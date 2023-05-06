Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 34,352 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NGM. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

