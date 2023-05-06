Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 16,063 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,660,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,170,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Washington University increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,641,160 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 3,075,623 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.80 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.