Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,247 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

