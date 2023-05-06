Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 32,187 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 871,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 719,944 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,819,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

