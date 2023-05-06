Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of ON24 worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $8,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in ON24 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after buying an additional 462,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $5,051,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,140 shares of company stock worth $419,878. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON24 Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

