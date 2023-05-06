Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $249,000 Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.04 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

