Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $227,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,190 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Silica Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

