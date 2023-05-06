Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $228,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Performance

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.60 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.