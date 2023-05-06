Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $248,000 in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 85.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Primo Water by 267.5% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $6,521,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Insider Transactions at Primo Water

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

