Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,702 shares of company stock worth $17,708,028. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $214.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

