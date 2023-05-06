Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $258,000 Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 207,804 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 517,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.