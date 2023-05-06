Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 8,504 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.