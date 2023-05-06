Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,326,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFRD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

