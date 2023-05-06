Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,729 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CommScope by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CommScope by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

