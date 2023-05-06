Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 11,739 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 738,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 215,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.7 %

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

