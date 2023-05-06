Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 12,579 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BOX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.57 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 531.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

