Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,727 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

