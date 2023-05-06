Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,734 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.98.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

