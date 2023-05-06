Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.03 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

