Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,769 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 370,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.