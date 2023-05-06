Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.