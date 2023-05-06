Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

