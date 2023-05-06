Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,904,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

