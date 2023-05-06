Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

