Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $180.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $160.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 117,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,622 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,468,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.