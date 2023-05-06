Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

FSP opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

