Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
FSP opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.