Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Freshworks Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at $258,485,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at $258,485,521.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,466,181 shares of company stock valued at $22,442,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

