Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $28.53. Frontdoor shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 21,054 shares.
The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
