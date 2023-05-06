Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $28.53. Frontdoor shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 21,054 shares.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after buying an additional 1,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after buying an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

