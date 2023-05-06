Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell Sells 10,514 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

FULT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

