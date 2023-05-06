FY2024 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $277.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

