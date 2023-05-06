Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,118.95

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.95 ($13.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($13.84). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.17), with a volume of 83,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,223.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Henrietta Marsh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,636.68). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

