Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,118.95

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.95 ($13.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($13.84). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.17), with a volume of 83,579 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,223.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.95.
Gamma Communications Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Gamma Communications
In other Gamma Communications news, insider Henrietta Marsh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,636.68). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
Read More
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.