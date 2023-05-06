Gary Thompson Buys 22,000 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £21,560 ($26,936.53).

International Personal Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

IPF opened at GBX 98 ($1.22) on Friday. International Personal Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.44 ($1.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.29. The stock has a market cap of £219.30 million, a PE ratio of 392.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Personal Finance Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

