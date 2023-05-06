Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.93

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 82786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,035,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,843 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

