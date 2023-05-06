General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $245.00. The company traded as low as $206.75 and last traded at $207.09, with a volume of 59348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.01.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

