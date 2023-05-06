General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $245.00. The company traded as low as $206.75 and last traded at $207.09, with a volume of 59348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.01.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

