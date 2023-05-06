Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.54. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 127,798 shares trading hands.

Genius Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Genius Brands International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 227,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

