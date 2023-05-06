Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Down 12.8% Following Weak Earnings

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.77. 879,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,725,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 105.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,741,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 2,435,282 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,872,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.