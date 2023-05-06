GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells $118,170.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.