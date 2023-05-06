GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells $118,170.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

