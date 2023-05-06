Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) vs. Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Financial Survey

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star and Gladstone Commercial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gladstone Commercial has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.87%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 3.14 $9.30 million ($0.08) -144.88

This table compares Star and Gladstone Commercial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial 5.52% 3.91% 0.69%

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

